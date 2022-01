Mr. John Farrish, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He was the husband of Patricia Farrish of Batesville.

Funeral services for John will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery.