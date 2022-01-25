Batesville Municipal Court 1/19/22

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Jan.19, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Lajambria Antayious Davis, 482 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was fined $328 for simple assault plus $306 in old fines.

Alexis Marie Grant, 176 Camille Street, Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Qyndarious Devonte Gross, 77 Eleanor Lane, Sardis, failed to appear and had a felony grand larceny charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kentravous Lekenneth Vaxtor, 4251 Nash Rd., Batesville, was credited five days served for trespassing.

Rebecca Lee Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Mayer also was ordered to pay $894 due in 30 days.

Anthony Scott Peavy, 262 Meadowview Dr., Batesville, was credited 14 days time served and fined $765 for possession of paraphernalia and no tag lights charges.

Henry Lee Weaver, 225 Phipps Rd., Sledge, made his initial appearance on three counts of the sale of a controlled substance, improper equipment, open container, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest/failure to comply. Weaver’s bond was set at $250,000.

Tiffany Michelle Redwine, 326 Henderson Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Ladayshia Danielle Robinson, 317 Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was fined $328 due in 30 days.

Shaneque Shanea Robinson, 326 Hays St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault and fined $328 due in 30 days.

Johnathon Chase Smith, 303 Walls Rd., Batesville, had charges of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm within city limits bound over to the Panola Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Montez Austin, 2812 Seven Rd., Batesville, had DUI and possession of marijuana in a vehicle charges continued until a later date.

Randy Douglas, 8410 Conerly Dr., Southaven, pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined $783 and had a possession of a controlled substance charge remanded to the files.

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Rd., Courtland, had a shoplifting charge continued until a later date.

Brett Allen Kimzey, 1436 Terza Rd., Batesville, had a DUI charge non-adjudicated and was fined $779.

Jalanie Annettonette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault and was given one-year probation and fined $328. Robinson was also ordered to pay $2,467 in old fines.

