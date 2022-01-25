Batesville Fire Dept. Log
Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
Jan. 18
11:01 a.m. – 428 Hwy. 6E, Coats for Kidz, general fire alarm.
12:34 p.m. – Bates St., 34 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.
12:45 p.m. – Martinez St., 80 year old female unresponsive, reason unknown.
1:23 p.m. – Williams St., 85 year old female, possible stroke.
Jan. 19
9:22 a.m. – Thomas St., Smith Cleaners, motor vehicle accident, officers also requesting Lifeguard.
10:07 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, male subject unresponsive, not breathing, in white SUV parked close to the store.
10:27 a.m. – Dabney St., 91 year old female sweating and having difficulty breathing.
10:38 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, fire alarm.
8:50 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, male with shoulder pain.
Jan. 20
7:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and 51, motor vehicle accident, Lifeguard also en route.
1:59 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, between Trussell Park and Crown, Cork & Seal, vehicle off the road in a ditch, unknown injuries.
5:21 p.m. – Lester St., medical alarm company reporting a male subject called talking low, and company has been unable to contact the caller again.
6:47 p.m. – Cole Dr., 23 year old female with stomach pain.
10:13 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, general fire alarm.
11:44 p.m. – Panola Ave., near Patton Lane, vehicle has struck a pedestrian.
Jan. 21
5:20 a.m. – Public Square, apartment above a business, 55 year old female complaining of dizziness, advising that lift assist will be needed.
8:03 a.m. – South Panola High School, patient is sick, EMS responding.
11:51 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., welfare check, home health nurse unable to get occupant to the door.
2:25 p.m. – Marie St., 70 year old male has fallen, EMS also en route.
4:51 p.m. – Draper St., 51 year old with UTI.
Jan. 22
8:25 a.m. – Country Club Rd., residential fire alarm.
11:21 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 64 year old female with possible stroke, Lifeguard en route.
3:20 p.m. – Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, fire alarm.
4:06 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., dryer on fire.
4:22 p.m. – Martinez St., 58 year old female having seizures.
4:58 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., female having an asthma attack.
5:18 p.m. – Van Voris St., caller coughing and complaining of pain.
Jan. 23
4:34 p.m. – Vance St., apartment complex, 50 year old male with stomach pain.
7:41 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 87 year old male with high blood pressure.
9:36 p.m. – Leonard St., 43 year old female with a nosebleed.
10:21 p.m. – Leonard St., female coughing up blood due to a nosebleed.
Jan. 24
5:44 a.m. – Draper St., female unresponsive, possibly having a seizure.
11:09 a.m. – Eureka St., 84 year old male with chest pains.
4:16 p.m. – Panola Ave., Civitan Building, fire inside the building.
4:26 p.m. – Lester St., subject has fallen, no injuries, caregiver on scene.
5:16 p.m. – Intersection of Keating and Brewer, two vehicle motor crash, no injuries reported by caller.