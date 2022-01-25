Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Jan. 18

11:01 a.m. – 428 Hwy. 6E, Coats for Kidz, general fire alarm.

12:34 p.m. – Bates St., 34 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.

12:45 p.m. – Martinez St., 80 year old female unresponsive, reason unknown.

1:23 p.m. – Williams St., 85 year old female, possible stroke.

Jan. 19

9:22 a.m. – Thomas St., Smith Cleaners, motor vehicle accident, officers also requesting Lifeguard.

10:07 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, male subject unresponsive, not breathing, in white SUV parked close to the store.

10:27 a.m. – Dabney St., 91 year old female sweating and having difficulty breathing.

10:38 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, fire alarm.

8:50 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, male with shoulder pain.

Jan. 20

7:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and 51, motor vehicle accident, Lifeguard also en route.

1:59 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, between Trussell Park and Crown, Cork & Seal, vehicle off the road in a ditch, unknown injuries.

5:21 p.m. – Lester St., medical alarm company reporting a male subject called talking low, and company has been unable to contact the caller again.

6:47 p.m. – Cole Dr., 23 year old female with stomach pain.

10:13 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, general fire alarm.

11:44 p.m. – Panola Ave., near Patton Lane, vehicle has struck a pedestrian.

Jan. 21

5:20 a.m. – Public Square, apartment above a business, 55 year old female complaining of dizziness, advising that lift assist will be needed.

8:03 a.m. – South Panola High School, patient is sick, EMS responding.

11:51 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., welfare check, home health nurse unable to get occupant to the door.

2:25 p.m. – Marie St., 70 year old male has fallen, EMS also en route.

4:51 p.m. – Draper St., 51 year old with UTI.

Jan. 22

8:25 a.m. – Country Club Rd., residential fire alarm.

11:21 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 64 year old female with possible stroke, Lifeguard en route.

3:20 p.m. – Eureka St., Dunlap & Kyle, fire alarm.

4:06 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., dryer on fire.

4:22 p.m. – Martinez St., 58 year old female having seizures.

4:58 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., female having an asthma attack.

5:18 p.m. – Van Voris St., caller coughing and complaining of pain.

Jan. 23

4:34 p.m. – Vance St., apartment complex, 50 year old male with stomach pain.

7:41 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apartments, 87 year old male with high blood pressure.

9:36 p.m. – Leonard St., 43 year old female with a nosebleed.

10:21 p.m. – Leonard St., female coughing up blood due to a nosebleed.

Jan. 24

5:44 a.m. – Draper St., female unresponsive, possibly having a seizure.

11:09 a.m. – Eureka St., 84 year old male with chest pains.

4:16 p.m. – Panola Ave., Civitan Building, fire inside the building.

4:26 p.m. – Lester St., subject has fallen, no injuries, caregiver on scene.

5:16 p.m. – Intersection of Keating and Brewer, two vehicle motor crash, no injuries reported by caller.