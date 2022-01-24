Beef cattle field day set for March 31

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

Individuals interested in the beef cattle industry are invited to a field day hosted by Mississippi State University.

The Beef Cattle Field Day will be held March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSU Coastal Plain Branch Experiment Station located at 51 Coastal Plains Road in Newton. Topics include herd improvement, weed control, grazing cover crops and variety selection of grazing and hay crops.

The field day is open to beef producers, hay producers, government personnel, agricultural industry personnel and members of the general public.

Preregistration is required by March 25. Contact Jenna Mosley at 601-683-2084 or jlt205@msstate.edu to register. Lunch will be provided. Onsite registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Jenna Mosley at 601-683-2084 or jlt205@msstate.edu.