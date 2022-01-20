Mrs. Mary Nell Adams, 88, of Sardis, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Yalobusha Health Services in Water Valley.

She was born in Water Valley on Feb. 18, 1933, to William and Bessie Rotennbury Davidson. She was a lifelong member of Sardis Church of Christ and was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

Miss Mary Nell, as she was lovingly called, was retired from First Security Bank of Sardis, after 47 years of employment. She was a member of Red One Rook Club and loved working in her yard and flowers. She was a fantastic cook, especially pies, cakes, and cookies. She loved her family, community, co-workers, and her Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Sardis Church of Christ.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes, two sons, Gerald P. “Phil” Adams, Jr. of Niceville, FL and Steve Adams of Sardis; three grandchildren, Tisha Gilreath (Travis), Jennifer Pizarras (Jeff) and Colton Davidson Adams; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Ann Mitchell and Pat Smith and her caregiver and special friend, Queenie Pryor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald P. Adams, Sr. and three sisters, Julia Guest, Christine McCain and Bodie Warner and her parents, William and Bessie Rotennbury Davidson.

Visitation will be held, preceding the funeral, from noon – 1 p.m., at the church. Interment will be at Forest Memorial Park in Batesville. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Sardis Church of Christ. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with funeral arrangements.