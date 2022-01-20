Green Wave takes two-of-three from Lee Academy

North Delta picked up a pair of wins on the hardcourt Tuesday (Jan. 18), winning two of three district games at home against Clarksdale Lee.

JH Girls

ND 38

Lee 36

The most exciting game of the night came down the wire as the junior high Lady Wave withstood a fourth quarter charge by Lee to remain undefeated in district play. North Delta led 37-25 only to see the Fillies go on a 11-0 run in the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave’s lone point of the period came on a free throw by Cadie Coker with 20 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Emma Brown led North Delta with 13 points followed by Coker with nine. Ann Kristopher Wolfe and Laney Taylor provided seven points each.

JH Boys

Lee 45

ND 25

The Colts led 19-16 at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half with a 14-4 sprut in the third quarter. Owens Johnson paced the Green Wave nine points while Kolby Baker added seven. Gage Bryant added four, Caden Land had three and Mike Pinkston finished with two points.

Varsity Girls

ND 58

Lee 25

The varsity Lady Green Wave improved to 15-7 and 5-2 in the district standings with the blowout victory over Lee.

North Delta led wire to wire while playing one of the best defensive games of the season by holding the Fillies to eight points in the second half and seven field goals on the night. North Delta led 33-17 at the halftime break before cruising in the second half.

Shelby Boone led all scorers with 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor while Libby Miller provided 15 points on three three-pointers. Breck Brewer added seven hard-earned points followed by Sophie Williams and Emily Wells four points. Autumn Boone, Ellie Gray, Sadie Gray, Cadie Coker and AK Wolfe supplied two points each.

The varsity boys game was postponed due to COVID concern and will be made up at a later date.

North Delta hosts Oak Hill Friday beginning at 4 p.m before visiting Marshall Saturday at 1 p.m in a four-game set. The Green Wave will go to Kirk Academy Monday in a 4 p.m tipoff.