Panola County Jail Log 1/10-17/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 10

Stephanie Renee Potts, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with probation violation and held on a bench warrant for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Joshua Patrick Littlejohn, 37 Oak St., Oakland, held on a bond revocation.

Allison Alexander, 334A CR 105, Oxford, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with violation of a protection order.

Calvin Glover, 22700 Hwy. 51N, Apt. D3, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Nicholas Frank Cadena, 2073 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jan. 11

Thomas Scott Madison, 1105 Deeton Rd., Lambert, charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture.

Jan. 12

Larry Daniel, 213 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court from Sardis Municipal Court.

Wiliam Perry Jackson, Jr., 105 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Antonio Ladd, 3973 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Jamaal Ahmad Ellison, 83A Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Melanie Wynette Roberson, 21 Lamar Thomas Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Henry Lee Weaver, 225 Phipps Rd., Sledge, charged with three counts of felony sale of controlled substance, improper equipment, open container, possession of a firearm by a felon (enhancement penalty), resisting arrest/failure to comply.

Jan. 13

Demario Cortez Davis, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, serving time on 13 year sentence.

Donald Draper, 4823 Northend Dr., Millington, TN, serving time on 7.5 year sentence.

David Jacob Matthews, 957 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Justin Raymond Woodard, 2137 Brewer Rd., Batesville, charged with rape, assault with intent to ravish, domestic violence, aggravated assault, and failure to stop for law enforcement signals.

Ceaira Renee Harris, 315 Willa St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jan. 14

Jairus Deon Wiley, 145A Trammell Rd., Batesville, charged with sale of marijuana.

Jamesha S. Jackson, 949B Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Houston Deandre Boothe, 205 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence, malicious mischief, and aggravated assault.

Robert Glenn King, 5058 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with violation of court order.

Chanel Michelle Butler, 444 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with drive by shooting and armed robbery.

Jadarias Javarr Chapman, 204 Vance St., Batesville, charged with drive by shooting and armed robbery.

Anfrany Dante Jones, 626 Crawford Rd., Lambert, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Jan. 15

Earl Christopher Shorter, 500 Bayou Rd., Drew, arrested on a hold for State of Texas.

Kentravous Lekenneth Vaxter, 4251 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Abigail Marie Sapp, 1390 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Marvis Jalloyd Madison, 114 Martinez Rd., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation. Serving two days.

Lisa Nicole Farley, 32 Enger Rd., Humboldt, TN, charged with shoplifting.

Jan. 16

Mario Antoine Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Jan. 17

Eric Maurice Powell, 1446 Sanders Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, running a stop sign, and careless driving.

Justin Greene Freeman, 2191 Railes Rd., Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence, felonious infliction of pain or injury upon a vulnerable person.

Tony Bernard Davis, Jr., 426 Taylor St., Como, charged with no seatbelt, three counts of reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to yield right of way, improper turn, improper passing, speeding, carless driving, DUI, and no insurance.