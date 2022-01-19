North Delta splits with Rossville

The North Delta Green Wave basketball teams split a four-game set with Rossville Academy (TN) in district play Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Batesville.

The Junior High Lady Wave remained in first place with a victory although the score was not reported. The varsity squad was victorious 62-54. North Delta Junior high boys dropped a 53-46 verdict while the varsity boys fell hard to Rossville 71-9.

JH Boys

Rossville 53

ND 46

Rossville scored the final seven points of the game after the score was tied 46-46 with 1:03 remaining in the game.

Owens Johnson led North Delta with 21 points while Kolby Baker provided 15. Mike Pinkston added six while Tucker Bryant finished with four points.

Varsity Girls

ND 62

Rossville 54

Shelby Boone poured in a game-high 23 points to lead North Delta who improved to 14-7 and 4-2 in division play. Breck Brewer chipped in 14 while Libby Miller added 12. Sophie Williams provided three points with Emily Wells contributed two.

Varsity Boys

Rossville 71

ND 9

The Wolves swept the season series over North Delta in a big way. Rossville led 45-5 at halftime and the second half was played with a running clock.

Matt Johnson, Nolan Long, Semmes Dorrel and Layton Wells all scored two points while Ethan Jeffcoat had one point.

North Delta was scheduled to visit Marshall Academy Friday, Jan. 14, but that game was postponed. The Green Wave were slated to host Clarksdale Lee Academy on Tuesday, Jan 18.