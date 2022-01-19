Barbara Stroupe Helmes, 79, passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Barbara was born March 18, 1942 in Memphis, to the late Willard G. and Margie Lucille Bevell Stroupe. She was a homemaker and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints. Barbara’s greatest pleasure spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going shopping.

Her loving and caring memory will be cherished by her husband, Bobby F. Helmes of Batesville; daughter, Cindy Helmes Legge (Jeff) of Batesville; three sisters, Marilyn Stroupe Ware (E.V.) of Batesville, Peggy Stroupe Bolen of Batesville, Patricia Stroupe Stevens of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Bryce Raddatz (Jess), Haley Legge Ivy (Hunter), Kristen Legge; four great-grandchildren, Emma Raddatz, Harper Raddatz, Hadley Ivy and Halston Ivy.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Stroupe Arnold, Jeanette Stroupe Henning and two brothers, Billy Stroupe and Jim Stroupe.