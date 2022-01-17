Panola County Jail Log 1/4-9/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 4

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vick St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court from a Sardis Municipal Court bench warrant.

Johnathan Chase Smith, 14050 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and domestic violence.

Jan. 5

Tiffany Michelle Redwine, 326 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Qyndarius Devonte Gross, 77 Illinois Lane, Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Thuron Jacobie Williams, 529 Green Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct.

David Lee Baker, 42 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

Marcellus Lasalle Polk, 295 Brown Ave., Sledge, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Rebecca Lee Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 6

Anthony Scott Peavy, 626 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with no vehicle tag light, possession of paraphernalia, and bench warrant from Batesville Municipal Court.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 414 Darby Ave., Lambert, held for Oxford Police Dept.

Markevious Quentez Robinson, 105 Browning St., Batesville, charged with violation of parole.

Rodney Allen Sullivan, 1090A Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with gratification of lust and enticement of a child under 18.

Nash Griffin, 1056 Henderson Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Drug Court (Circuit).

Michael Jones, 399 Connie Ross Rd., Como, arrested on a Drug Court citation.

Jan. 7

Alisa Machelle Carvan, 663 CR 228, Oakland, charged with conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Keith Carvan, 663 CR 228, Oakland, charged with conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Renee Jenkins, 868 Pine Lake Dr., charged with violation of bond conditions.

Keaton Blake Self, 771 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Jan. 8

Tanasha Lasha Golliday, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Ciro Vivero DePaz, 913 18th St., Lot 22, Oxford, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Donald Ray Casteel, 2049 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no insurance.

James Willie Madden, 3128 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Robert Ventrez Carlton, 779 Belmont Rd., Apt. 35, Sardis, charged with DUI and child endangerment.

Terran Taiwan Shegog, 521A Gleeton Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 9

Evan Scott Joseph, 424 Old Sledge-Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Daneshia D. Hands, 739 Catalpa St., Clarksdale, charged with DUI.

Sean Cassidy Laine, 3134 Hwy. 6E, Marks, charged with driving with a suspended license, expired tag, and no insurance.

Sincere Lee Gates, 403 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with two counts of simple assault and domestic violence.