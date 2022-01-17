Larry Wayne Howard, 65, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home near Sardis.

Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Hebron Cemetery in Sardis.

Larry was born on October 17, 1956, to Sarah Goode Howard and the late Edward Wayne Howard in Water Valley. He was a retired mechanic and worked hard for many years. Larry was always outside, piddling and working on some kind of vehicle, whether it was a truck or a tractor.

The family he leaves behind includes his three children, Wendy Underwood of Sardis, Gary Wayne Howard (Sharon) of Sardis, and Danny Thomas Howard (Courtney) of Batesville; his mother, Sarah Goode Howard Tillman of Sardis; two sisters, Becky Heustess (Bill) and Wanda Billingsley (David) both of Sardis; one brother, Eddie Ray Howard (Tammy) of Batesville; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Along with his father, Edward Wayne Howard, he is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Wanda Howard.