FRANKLIN D. R. LOVELADY SR.

Mr. Franklin D. R. Lovelady, Sr., 88, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The funeral was on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial was followed in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Mr. Lovelady was born in Oxford, MS to the late Neely and Fronie Lee Lovelady. He served for 4 years as a Corporal in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Lovelady retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, and was also a longtime Baptist Minister. He most recently pastored Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Calhoun County, MS and previously attended First Baptist Church of Oxford. Mr. Lovelady was a current member of Sardis Lake Baptist Church in Panola County, MS. He was a dedicated fan of Ole Miss football. In his free time, Mr. Lovelady loved to play a round of golf with friends. The most important thing in his life was his relationship with the Lord. He loved the Lord dearly and served him faithfully all of his life. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lovelady is preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Holloway Lovelady; a son, Franklin D. R. Lovelady, Jr.; a step-son, Jeffrey Russell; two sisters, Charlotte King and Annie Maude Stringer; four brothers, Cornelius “June” Lovelady, Morris Carl Lovelady, Joe Render Lovelady, and William Niles “Bill” Lovelady, Sr.; and four step-grandchildren, Darrell Russell, Mike Russell, Ginger Shirley, and Justin Britt.

Mr. Lovelady is survived by his beloved wife, Frances Russell Lovelady of Batesville, MS; two daughters, Janie Lovelady-Iglesias and her husband, Luis of Memphis, TN and Robin Lovelady Cotto and her husband, Fred of Oxford, MS; two step-daughters, Patricia Putman and her husband, J.J. of Sardis, MS and Beverly Britt and her husband, Paul of Batesville, MS; three step-sons, Johnny Russell and his wife, Shelley of Batesville, MS, Tommy Russell of Water Valley, MS, and Jamie Russell and his wife, Vicky of Batesville, MS; one grandchild, Freddie Cotto, Jr. of Oxford, MS; 14 step-grandchildren; 24 step-great-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Lovelady’s memory may be made to The Gideons International, c/o The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or online at https://www.gideons.org/donate/#.

