Christine Avis Otts, 86, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital- Tipton in Covington, TN.

Funeral services for Ms. Otts will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Christine was born on May 19, 1935, in Sulligent, AL. She was a retired hairdresser and a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church.

The family left behind to cherish her precious memory include her children, Catherine Renee Carithers of Horn Lake, and Alan Dale Otts of Covington, TN; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Major Roosevelt Otts; and two children, Terry Henry and Freddie Otts.