Jerry Weeks, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, MO.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Further obituary information will be updated when finalized by his family.