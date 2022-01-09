Monty Carl Ware, 72, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation Monday evening, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Monty was born Aug. 3, 1949 in Pope, to the late Bill and Minnie Mehan Ware. He was a retired salesman and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Monty enjoyed watching western movies and fishing. He was a true family man with whom he loved spending time with. His favorite saying was, “If I knew grandchildren were this much fun, I would have had them first”.

Monty’s memory will be cherished most by his family, which includes his wife, JoAnn Patterson Ware of Batesville, MS; three daughters, Tammy Bryant (Sam) of Batesville, MS, Michelle Rodgers (Shea) of Marks, MS, Amanda Johnson (Douglas) of Batesville, MS; sister, Carol Ann Bryant of Marks, MS; eight grandchildren, Taylor Rotenberry (Jamie), Kristen Wilson (Matt), Hunter Bryant (Kelsey), Turner Rotenberry, Cole Rotenberry, Savannah Bryant, Joshua Johnson, Brittany Johnson and four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Monty was preceded in death by one grandson, Davey Bryant, six brothers and two sisters.