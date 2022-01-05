Supervisors postpone meeting

The Panola County Board of Supervisors postponed its first meeting of the new year Monday because a quorum could not be reached due to illness among board members.

The decision was made Sunday afternoon when phone calls to the county administrator from supervisors indicated there would not be three members available the next day.

State law requires three of the five supervisors to meet, either in person or by conference call, to take official action. The supervisors are tentatively scheduled to meet Thursday at 9 a.m. Whether they will meet in person, or by phone, was not clear Tuesday morning and would depend on whether board members had recovered sufficiently for in-person discussions.

The supervisors normally meet the first and third Mondays of each month at 9 a.m. The first meeting is held at the Sardis Courthouse and the second, and any subsequent meetings, are held at the Batesville Courthouse.