Panola County Jail Log 12/27/21 – 1/2/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 27

Roy Kenneth Redwine, 505 China Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 28

Kandric Randuris Young, 1735 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, arrested for probation violation.

Dec. 29

Carlos Landon Hooks, 219 Noble St., Batesville, charged with two counts of contempt of court from Batesville Municipal.

Markietric Daunta Joy, 1627 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with driving with no license, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, driving with no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, a felony charge.

Dec. 31

Carlos Antonio McGhee, 111 Cole Dr, Batesville, charged with driving with no license, driving with no headlights, and giving false information. He is also being held on a warrant for the State of Wisconsin.

Richard Macdulin Webb, 204 Darby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Riley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Jan. 1

Ataraie Shanchez Bobo, Jr., 2109 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Leonard McGee, Jr., 208 Claude St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Marshal Doneil Little, 3567A Tom Floyd Rd., Como, arrested on a contempt of charge from Sardis Municipal Court.

Elijah Mohammed Ali, 4271 Hwy. 315N, Sledge, charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Michael Caleb Usher, 1320 Brentwood Cove, Clarksdale, charged with possession of marijuana, DUI (other), speeding and no seat belt.

Jan. 2

Gregory Dewayne Nelson, 122 East Mill Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding and DUI.

Misti Renee Myhand, 1582 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Crystal Graham, 1010 Mills St., New Albany, charged with DUI.

Joshua Allan Chrestman, 246 Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear from Sardis Municipal.

Gabriela Cristina Davis, 454 E. Railroad Ave., Courtland, charged with DUI.