Batesville Municipal Court 12/29/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Dec. 29, with Judge Jay Wesfaul presiding.

James Bailey Bradley, 1044 Tony Keating Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $833 for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and parking in a handicap zone.

Chelsey Chevaun Chapman, 334 Butler Road Apt. B, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a contempt of court charge.

Janeice Gervay Cohran, 32 Private Rd. 3151, Apt.,1, Oxford, failed to appear on charges of speeding, DUI-other and possession of a controlled substance. A&B Bonding was notified.

Shamaya Arreial Finchis, 605 Freeman Rd., Winona, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.

Eriunna Natoria Fondren, 131 Browning St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijunana in a vehicle and was fined $683 due in 30 days.

Jovon Jermale Hayes, 13 CR 165, Oxford, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, had felony charges of third offense shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Carlos Landron Hooks, 219 Noble St., Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear and contempt of court charges.

Chelsae Darnee Johnson, 582 Hwy. 6, Oxford, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Mario Cortez Key, 244 Van Voris St., Batesville, had felony charges of eluding police in a vehicle, aggravated domestic violence and resisting arrest bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Amanda Brower Red, 3365 Moser Rd., Enid, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and no/expired tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Charles Richardson, 8554 Kerrville-Rosemark Rd., Millington,TN.,had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and DUI-other bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Theresa Elaine Rodinsky, 757 Shasta Ave.Eagle Point,Oregon, had (felony) charges of possession of a controlled substance and improper display of a tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Michael Anthony Tisdale,1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license and was given a Jan.12 trial date.

Dion Pryor, no address given, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.

Tommy Wright, no address given, was released from jail on charges of domestic violence, simple assault and trespassing and ordered to return for trial on Jan.12.

In cases set for trial,

Lewayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Road, Batesville, had a simple assault charge dismissed.

Lequavius Dontrell Cole, 3567 W. Nash Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault charge dismissed.

Abreal Ceclia Powell, 745 Murphey Ridge Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault charge dismissed.