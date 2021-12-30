ROBERT RAY KNIGHT

Robert Ray Knight of Batesville, Mississippi, formerly a longtime resident of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away November 29, 2021 with family by his side. Bob was born on June 12, 1936 in Barnesville, Ohio. The oldest child of Ray E. Knight and Edythe Kathleen Knight, he was raised in Hendrysburg, Ohio. A 1954 graduate of Barnesville High School, Bob attended Ohio State University and then joined the US Navy. A true entrepreneur, Bob founded companies in the computer, aviation, marine, and publishing industries, continuing to work into his eighties. Bob enjoyed fishing, boating, piloting airplanes, and hosting gatherings of family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of seventeen years, Kathy Smith Knight of Batesville, Mississippi, his children Kathleen Knight-Heath of Melrose, Massachusetts, Carol Knight of Encinitas, California, David Knight of Los Altos, California, Ayham Al-Turkmani of North Port, Florida, their spouses, and six grandchildren. In addition, he leaves his sister Kay Tvaroch of Rotunda, Florida, his brother Kelly Knight and wife Tara of Englewood, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in Florida in 2022. Donations in his memory can be made to the Barnesville Area Education Foundation scholarship fund.