Tigers drop pair on hardcourt

The South Panola Lady Tigers had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 76-44 loss at home to Tupelo Dec. 21, to close out its 2021 home slate. The Golden Wave made it a sweep as the varsity boys defeated South Panola 85-46.

Shania Fondren paced the Lady Tigers (5-8) with 16 points while KaMiyah Griffin added eight against the No. 7 ranked Golden Wave.

McGheyla Patton chipped in with seven points followed by Jada Wilson provided five. Alexis Hamilton and Paris Morris finished with four points each.

In the boys contest, Keitron Jones and Tyer Lee led the way for South Panola ( 2-11) with 12 points each.

Ashton Parham provided eight points while Eric Bibbs chipped in with six. Jayden Smith garnered five with Cam Griffin adding two points.

Both Tiger varsity teams were scheduled to take on Independence Tuesday (Dec. 28) in the DeSoto Central tournament and will return to the court Jan. 7 as they open district play at home against Southaven at 6 p.m.