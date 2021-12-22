Peggy’s Recipe of the Week – Blueberry Coffee Cake

Blueberry Coffee Cake

Enjoy Christmas morning or take as a sweet gesture to a new or dear neighbor.

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen (thawed)

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar; 1 tablespoon set aside

Zest from one lemon

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour, ¼ cup set aside

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup butter milk

Wash and sort through blueberries, removing little stems. Drain well. Cream butter, 1 cup minus 1 tablespoon sugar, and lemon zest until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, beating until combined. In another bowl combine dry ingredients except the ¼ cup flour. Toss blueberries with the saved ¼ cup flour and set aside. Add half of the flour mixture to the butter mixture, stir with spatula to incorporate. Add all of the buttermilk and stir in gently. Add remaining half of flour mixture, stir until the four is all absorbed. Now, gently fold in blueberries, leaving any excess flour from blueberries in that bowl. Pour batter into an 8” greased (with pan spray or butter) baking dish. Sprinkle top with remaining tablespoon sugar. Bake for 35 – 45 minutes. Check for doneness with toothpick or cake tester. Allow to cool at least 10 minutes before serving.