Cougars compete in DeSoto Central tourney

The North Panola Cougar basketball teams split a pair of games at the DeSoto Central tournament last weekend. The Cougars (12-2) boys had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 65-64 loss to Center Hill Friday, (Dec.17) before bouncing back with a 67-50 victory over Lewisburg Saturday (Dec.18)

The Lady Cougars slipped past Center Hill 55-51 Friday behind Jykeria Black’s 34 points before falling 67-27 to Lewisburg Saturday.

Center Hill 65

NP 64

North Panola let a late fourth quarteår slip away as the defending 5A state champion Mustangs pulled out the late win despite 21 points from North Panola’s Cedquavious Hunter. Denquarrious Robinson added 14 while Jakeen Bowdery chipped in with nine points.

Jaqwan Gale provided six while Dee Brown, D.K.Williams and J.J. Herrell garnered four points each. Tony Davis followed with three points and Marterrion Renix finished with two points.

NP 67

Lewisburg 50

The No.4 ranked Cougars bounced back with a lopsided win over the Patriots as Hunter poured in 27 points to earn Player-of-the-Game honors. Robinson followed with 13 while Bowdery contributed with eight points. Brown supplied six points with Gale and Herrell posting four points each.

Renix finished with three as Ferenzo Cannon and Williams rounded out the scoring with one point.

North Panola returns from Christmas break hosting the Cougar Shootout Dec. 30 with the girls taking on Water Valley at 4:30 p.m. followed by the boys squaring off against the Blue Devils at 6 p.m.

Photos: Jy’Keria Black earned Player-of-the Game with 34 points as the North Panola Lady Cougars defeated Center Hill 55-51 Friday ( Dec.17) in the Desoto Central tournament.

North Panola’s Cedquavious Hunter posted 27 points in the Cougars 67-50 win over Lewisburg Saturday ( Dec.18) in the Desoto Central tournament to earn Player-of-the-game honors. (Contributed)