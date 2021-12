The congregation of the Bryant Lane Cowboy Church outside Como presented a Christmas musical over the weekend. Pictured are (from left) Pastor Woody Key, Carson Key as Daniel, Randy Mayer as Uncle Yule, Addy Mayo as Cora May, Addie Holley as Granny, Graham Taylor as Luther, Avery Simpson as Chelsea, and Selah Miller as the police. A good time was had by all. (Glennie Pou)