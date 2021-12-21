City, county announce holiday closings

All Panola County and City of Batesville offices will be closed for business on Dec. 23 and 24, and Dec. 31. The statewide holiday business schedule was recommended by Gov. Tate Reeves to all city and county boards of elected officials. Most boards follow the Governor’s proclamation of closings each year.

City Hall and both county courthouses will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will resume normal business hours Monday, Dec. 27.

The county’s Solid Waste department is operating under an early pickup schedule and all residents have been asked to have their containers in regular pickup spots one day early this week and next.

County deputies, city police, and firemen will have full shift staffing throughout the week of Christmas and New Year and those agencies have officers on standby for quick response when called for assistance.

The various all-volunteer fire departments around the county will coordinate with neighboring departments to make sure all areas are covered during the holidays when some volunteers will be traveling and unable to respond when called.

North Panola and South Panola schools were dismissed for the holidays last Friday (Dec. 17). Students will return to classrooms Jan. 4. Teachers and staff will go back Jan. 3.

The Post Office will close at noon Christmas Eve, and will have regular business hours the remainder of the holidays except for Christmas and New Year’s Day when there will be no offices open or mail delivered.