Batesville Municipal Court 12/15/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Dec. 15, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding.

Perry Moore, 205 Southward Street, Morgan City, paid fines prior to court on charges of no tag, no commercial driver’s license and no tail lights.

Jonathan Brown, 405 Fredrick Street, Sardis, had charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop continued.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Road, Senatobia, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on numerous charges, and has old fines totaling $2,119.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton Street, Batesville, had petit larceny and disorderly conduct charges continued until Jan.26

Taleisha Shante Lloyd, 434 Taylor Street, Como, had a (felony) taking of a motor vehicle bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jonathan Fredrick Parmelee, 704 Castle Street, Monticello, KY, failed to appear and was ordered to return to court Jan.12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Skipper Ware, 6778 Ashmore Creek Road, Cascilla, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuna in a vehicle and improper display of a tag with a trial date set for Jan.12