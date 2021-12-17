Pope Bulldogs sweep Strayhorn

Pope Junior High closed out their basketball season on a winning note by sweeping a pair of games over Strayhorn Monday, Dec.13

The Lady Bulldogs received 26 points from Presley Morris and 10 from Lakeirra Hall to defeat Strayhorn 36-5 and finish the year at 7-3.

The Pope boys evened their slate at 5-5 with a 29-10 victory over the Mustangs.

Cameron Taylor led the way with 15 points while Josh Forehand added seven. Keyton Flowers provided five points with Perry Poole rounding out the scoring with two points.