Week filled with parade, birthday, and old friends

By Kay Wolfe

News From the North

Christmas is upon us! I love this time of the year. Jerry Goodnight was our Grand Marshall of the Christmas Parade. I can’t think of a better choice. Jerry was mayor at one time and has always promoted Sardis.

I can still remember with excitement when Dad would bring home some of Mr. Bill Goodnight’s, Jerry’s dad’s fillets. He definitely had the best meat north of the river.

I found an old picture of about 15 people in front of the Catholic Church in Sardis. It must have been the bicentennial celebration. Judy Hamner Holland and her mother, Magdalene, Jacque Smith, Dudley Craig, R. D. Carroll and Ceci, Roy Girner, Lydia Smith, and her mom. I wish you could see the beautiful dresses the ladies wore.

My birthday week has been quite eventful. Daughter Elizabeth got engaged to Jake Rowlett yesterday. He had it all planned with friends videoing the event.

They were looking at Christmas lights in Memphis at a place that they go every year. She looked around and Jake was on one knee. To say she was surprised is an understatement. They’re coming today for her to cook my birthday lunch.

Sardis Community Nursing Home is decorated beautifully.

I visited with Miss Betty Presley through her window as I was adding poinsettias to her flowers that she can enjoy. They are right outside her window. She is so talented and still plays the piano for the Como Baptist Church. She can play by ear or by note.

Daughter Amanda has been helping me decorate my tree. She has that flare that she got from my mother, and she can cook too. We’re going to her house Monday for supper. Sounds like we eat all the time.

Tonight I have the opportunity to see White Christmas: The Musical with three other friends. Some other friends are actually in the musical. I’ve been looking forward to this event for several weeks.

On my birthday I called my second cousin Noelle Littleton McCullough who now lives in Anchorage, Alaska. I talked to her twelve year old daughter Rebecca also. Her husband Joe works for the federal park system and has for years. They did live in Seward which is much further north.

Once while living there, Noelle found herself between the ocean, a bear, and their camper. She snuck by the bear and made it safely home. Several days later her father George called, and we visited for over an hour. His mom and dad retired and lived in Harmontown for many years.

Contact Willie Stokes or me if you want to add to the increasing number of people who are “Adopting their Piece of Sardis.”

Coda Medlin is doing a great job as our Code Enforcement Officer as are the mayor and city workers on Lee Street

Gotta run. Stay safe, and I’ll see you next week from north of the river. Live simply, laugh often, and love much.