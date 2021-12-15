Property Transfers 12/6-10/21

Property transfers between Dec 6 – 10, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Tommie Curry Green to Chance Louwien and Summer Newman, Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bonnie Carter to Thomas Gant, Jr. and Donahue & Boren, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jonathan Griffin to Allison Weeks, A part of the Northeast corner of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Steven and Cyndi Goodgame to Daphyne Long Smith, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, and the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, all in Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Anna Claire McBride to Amos Davis, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

John Ervin and Janie Mae Ard to Micah Masta, Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Tracy and Beverly Williams to Terry McCullar, Fractional part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Bobby Wayne and Pamela Ann Fondren to Earnest Lee Jones, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Geraldine Windless to Henry Lee and Geraldine Windless, Lots 11 and 12 of Murphree Road Subdivision.

Christy Schwinn, Alicia Jenkins and Martha Virginia Ragon to Rodger and Christy Schwinn, Lot 153, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Dustin and Emily Tidwell, and Terry Snider, to Donald Wright, Jr., Lot 5 of the Johnson Block of the Town of Courtland.

Sandra Cobb to Royce and Ronald Cobb, adn Alanna Cobb Weeks, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Glen and Frances Gibson to Terance and Eva Morgan, Lots 37 to 40, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

James and Jillian Johnson to Lisa Ross, Parts of Lots 56 and 65, Jarratt Subdivision.

Loretta Willingham to Clifton Willing-ham, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

James and Rita Jackson to Michael Ware, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Justin Perkins to Jacob and Emory Padgett, A fraction of Block 38, City of Sardis.

Emory Padgett to Jacob Padgett, A fraction of Block 38, City of Sardis.

David Trammell to Lakamaree Ellis, A part of the Southwest corner of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

James Warren to Michael and Stephen Warren, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Wimcorp, LLC to David Jackson, Part of Block 29, Original Town of Sardis.

Robert L. Smith to RLS Tree Farms, LLC, Lots 1-A, 1-B and 1-C of Lakewood Village.

Gokce Capital, LLC to Kathy Bly, Part of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Gail Gaddie to Amy W. Moore, Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7, Range 6 West.

The John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Ernest Vaughan, Part of Section 14, Township 8, Range 8.