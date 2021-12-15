BRANDON SHANE ROSE

Brandon Shane Rose, 47, of Nesbit, MS passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Christy Washington Rose; daughter, Ella Kaye Rose; sons, Drew Richie, Mason Rose, and Eli Rose; father, Phillip Rose and brothers, Keith Mothershead and Ken Mothershead. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Welch Wolfe. Services were held at 2pm December 13, 2021 in the Chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery.