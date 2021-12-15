Biltmore Orange Butter Cookies
Published 9:59 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Recipe of the Week
Biltmore Orange Butter Cookies
Purchase the Biltmore Cookbook online for a special holiday gift.
½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
¾ cup granulated sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons baking powder
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 large navel orange
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Cream butter and sugar, beat until fluffy. Add egg; beat well. Sift together dry ingredients; add to butter mixture alternating with buttermilk. Beat well after each addition. Grate orange rind and squeeze juice of the orange and add both to batter and mix well. Drop by teaspoons, about two inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the bottoms are light golden brown. Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies.