Recipe of the Week

Biltmore Orange Butter Cookies

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup buttermilk

1 large navel orange

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Cream butter and sugar, beat until fluffy. Add egg; beat well. Sift together dry ingredients; add to butter mixture alternating with buttermilk. Beat well after each addition. Grate orange rind and squeeze juice of the orange and add both to batter and mix well. Drop by teaspoons, about two inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10–12 minutes or until the bottoms are light golden brown. Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies.