The USACE Vicksburg District is offering lands for lease in north Mississippi

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is offering lands for lease to the public. There are nine tracts of lands in Tunica, Desoto and Grenada counties, and these properties will be leased for crops, pond, and hay purposes.

The Notice of Availability (NOA) number for these tracts is DACW38-9-22-1. Anyone interested in bidding should contact Cody Barfield at 601-631-5734, Lanny.C.Barfield@usace.army.mil or Angela Williams at 601-631-5230, Angela.M.Williams@usace.army.mil .The bids will be received until 2 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects including disaster response and employs approximately 1,100 people.