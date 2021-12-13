Mary Ellen James, 64, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Oxford.

Mary Ellen James was born to the late Daniel Bennet and Lenora Baker James. After obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree, she worked a long and successful nursing career as an operating room nurse and was a first assist for many surgeons while working at Baptist – North MS.

Her family describes her as being selfless, caring, and loving. She enjoyed gardening and growing her own pineapples. She was also known to be a very good cook. Mary also loved decorating for anything festive, antique shopping, and watching her Ole Miss Rebels play football. Above all things, she loved her family and her grand dogs. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Kirk) Laughter, of Oxford; her niece Erin (Will) Earnest, of Bruce; her brothers, Buddy (Gail) James and Billy Ray (Theresa) James, both of Bruce; her nephews, Jeremy James, of Bruce, Josh James, of Calhoun City, and Jesse James, of Bruce; her first cousins, Kathye Thweatt, Jean Pinion, and Jane Baker, all of Oxford; and her great nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Bennet and Lenora Baker James.