Grenada Lake to host draw youth duck hunts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces that Grenada Lake will host several youth duck hunts in January and February 2022. The hunts will take place at the Benwood, Haserway, and Grenada Waterfowl management areas.

Registration will begin Dec.16 and end at the close of business Dec. 23.

Anyone interested in participating must email Elizabeth.A.Boyle-Garlington@usace.army.mil with the youth hunter’s name and age along with the accompanying adult’s name, phone number, and address.

A drawing to select hunters will take place Jan. 4, 2022, and registrants will be notified of their status the day of or the day after the drawing. Drawn participants will be given a packet with rules and regulations as well as a map of their hunting area. Tentative dates for the hunt are:

Jan. 8&9, 15&16, 22&23, and Feb. 5&6.

The hunt will be open only to youth 10-15 years of age. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older who possess a valid MS hunting license. All participants will be responsible for meeting all age-appropriate state and federal waterfowl hunting regulations.

