Sharil Faye Brown, 77, passed away at her daughter’s home in Oakland on Dec. 8, 2021. The same date her son Kenny was born. Kenny precedes Sharil in death.

Born January 16, 1944, in Memphis. Sharil was blessed with her parents Oliver “Pat” and Delois Watkins on March 1, 1944. After graduating White High School, Sharil married Charlie Brown who also preceded her in death.

Sharil leaves to mourn her loss two daughters, Candi (Richard) Anderson, Leslie (Danny) Van Pelt; grandchildren, Fisher, Coy, Josh, Richie (Lauren), Rodney (Courtney), Kim (Cee’), Aaliyah; and nine great grandchildren.

She also leaves a daughter in love, Connie Donahou and her children,; sister in law, Dot Watkins; niece, Bena Monfee; and two life ling friends, Brenda Boggs and Gay Tallent.

The family will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Wells Funeral Home to celebrate Sharil’s life.