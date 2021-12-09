Auda Leon McMinn, 94, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley. The funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Shook and Rev. Derrick Starnes officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in McMinn Cemetery.

Mr. McMinn was born in Panola County to the late Esker Rampy and Hassie Faye McMinn. He was a former member and deacon of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church in Batesville, and a current member of Anchor Baptist Church in Oxford. Mr. McMinn was a farmer and devout cattleman. He loved riding his side-by-side into the pasture to see his cows, who he could call by name. Above all else, Mr. McMinn loved his family and cherished time spent with them. In addition to his parents, Mr. McMinn was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Joy Mills, a daughter, Laticia McMinn, and a great-grandson, Noah Smith.

He is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Anderson and her husband, Craig of Oxford, Deniese Thweatt of Oxford, and Cindy Fowler and her husband, Joe of Centerville, AL; two sons, Craig McMinn and his wife, Sandra of Cookeville, TN, and Steve McMinn of Oxford; as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.