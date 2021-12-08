Sardis man arrested in Crenshaw murders case

Quitman County authorities have arrested a Sardis man in connection with a mass shooting in Crenshaw that killed two people and injured three others the evening of Oct. 24.

Jonathan Williams was taken into custody Sunday, Dec. 5. Investigators are also looking for another suspect.

Chief Deputy Peter Clinton headed the investigation. He said recovered nearly 100 rounds fired from multiple weapons at the scene. The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments on Jones Street, and appeared to be a targeted attack.

Derrick Dewayne Small, Jr., 24, and Deshun Cornellas Anderson, 19, died on the scene. The others, a 19-year-old female and two males with ages unknown, were transported to Regional One Medical Center with critical injuries.

Parts of Crenshaw are in three counties – Panola, Quitman, and Tunia. The location of the shootings is Quitman County.

Clinton said anyone with information about the shootings should contact the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department at 662-326-3131.