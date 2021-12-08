B’ville native is  Humanities Teacher award nominee

Keith Morris of Tupelo has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s Mississippi Humanities Teacher Award nominee for 2022. Morris is a native of Batesville and the son of Lou Neil and Buck Morris.

He will present “Little Boxes” at 6 p.m., Mar. 28, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.

Morris will be honored at the Mississippi Humanities Council Awards Ceremony Mar. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson.

“I teach alongside such talented, hardworking folks,” Morris said. “I feel honored to receive this award, not just for myself, but as a simple representative of my team.”

Morris earned the bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and master’s degree from Mississippi State University. Since 2008, he has served as an English instructor at ICC, where he has co-created World Literature I and Drama Production IV and created Writing for Publication. He is poetry editor for “The Calliope” and sponsor for both Sigma Kappa Delta and Film Club.

Morris is a poetry judge for SKD’s Hedera Helix literary journal and for ICC’s entries for the Mississippi Community College Creative Writing Association. His literary work is published in multiple venues.

In addition, Morris has an extensive discography, which includes his work as writer, musician and producer. His honors also include William Winter Scholar.

Since 2015, Morris has volunteered as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He is a member of The Orchard in Tupelo.

Morris and his wife, Shannon, have two sons, Parker, 14, and Connor, 12.