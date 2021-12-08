Batesville Municipal Court 12/1/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, Dec.1, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding.

Casey Ann Beard, 224 Court St.,Batesville, had charges of felony third-offense DUI, driving with a suspended license, and running a stop sign bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Lewayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Road, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a Dec. 29 trial date.

Aaron Develle Heafner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, pleaded no contest to five counts of shoplifting with a 30-day suspended jail sentence and was fined $5,130.

Tracy Morris, no address given, had felony fourth-offense DUI charges bound over to the Panola County Circuit Court.

Dlirian Devonya Casey, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, had a (felony) domestic violence charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Erika Michelle Dearman, 2723 Peavy Road, Chunky, had felony shoplifting and disorderly conduct charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jenna Dianne Elmore, 175 436 CR, Oxford, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Road, Senatobia, pleaded guilty to speeding, had a domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution, and a no driver’s license hearing continued for 30 days. Fonville was ordered to pay $1,660 in old fines.

Tiffanie Moore Gatlin, 274 Cherry Bank Lane, Courtland, was ordered to pay $374 in old fines dating back to 2016.

Allen Heath Griffin, 2404 Bonner Road, Enid, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Danny Thomas Howard, 203 Latitia Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and fined $225 due in 30 days.

Jatavius Dmartre Keys, 3436 Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, pleaded no contest to second offense domestic violence and was fined $647. He had a no tag charge dismissed.

Misty Carpenter Kiihnl, 2651 Bethel Road, Enid, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Malcolm Caleel Nash, 6110 Curtis Road, Batesville, pleaded no contest and was fined $960 on charges of DUI-refusal and running a red light.

Robert Trevell Oliver, 124 East Mill Road, Sardis, failed to appear on possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, firearm possession enhancement penalty and no driver’s license.

Joshua Kyle O’Neal, 1516 Star Landing Road, Nesbit, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and no insurance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Micheal John Ratley, 534 Third Street, Marks, failed to appear on a charge of misuse of 911 call.

Percy Reed, 215 Draper St., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty in his absence of animal cruelty and was ordered to pay old fines totaling $2,854.

David Wayne Smith, 985 Dry Bayou Road, Lambert, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Whitnee Ashton Smith, 215 East Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty and was fined $415 for DUI and careless driving.

Jocques Turner, 218 Pearson Street, Batesville, was found not guilty of telephone harassment, guilty of disturbing the peace, and careless driving> A no car tag charge dismissed.

Hannah Michelle Wilkins, 5021 W.Gate Hills Drive, Meridian, failed to appear on a felony shoplifting and disorderly conduct charges, and the case bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454 Cotton Plant Road, failed to appear on felony malicious mischief and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling with the charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

John Junior Doyle, 220 Broadway Street, Batesville, failed to appear on charges of taking of a motor vehicle and false pretense. The case was continued to Dec. 8.

Tracy Baker, 200 Leonard Street Apt. C, Batesville, was found guilty of shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Shamous Jerome Jones, 4329C Barnacre Rd., Batesville, had charges of DUI and speeding continued until Dec.15.