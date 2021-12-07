STEVEN H. ENGLAND

Steven H. England, formerly of Holcomb, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at his home in Batesville, MS at the age of 67.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be announced at a later date.

Steven was born on July 2, 1954 to the late Hugh Lee “T” and Marie Drewery England in Kosciusko, MS. He was retired from Delta Disposal where he was a diesel mechanic and also worked as a mechanic at Doctor Haven’s farm. Steven’s favorite past times include hunting and fishing. He had a special love for the outdoors and his dogs. Steven was of the Baptist Faith and will be missed by his family and friends.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Marcella Coyle England of Batesville, MS; one son, Steven Paul England (Beth) of Pass Christian, MS; one sister, LeAnne Ashley “Lee Lee” (Charles) of Grenada, MS; five grandchildren, Triston England, Kelsey England, Breanna Waltman, Sarah Waltman, and Madalyn Waltman; 2 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Linda England of Grenada, MS; a special family friend, Richard Lossner “Dad”; and his 3 fur babies, MeMe, KiKi, and Casper.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gene England.