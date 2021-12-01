Sardis Community Thanksgiving Service well attended

News From the North

By Kay Wolfe

I hope you were blessed with a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving. We certainly were. I roasted a chicken, made tea and cornbread. Amanda made the dressing, organized the food, and Liz brought all the sides and a turkey.

Liz got to visit with Mandy McKittrick Radinick late one afternoon, and I got to babysit her dog Lincoln. They enjoyed reminiscing about the good ole days.

We are all so blessed to have been born in America. We definitely have our problems, but our poorest citizens are fortunate compared to the poor in many third world countries. Give thanks for America.

Sardis First Baptist Church hosted the Community Thanksgiving service this year with Bro. Mike Jernigan leading the way. Bro. David Laird from Sardis Methodist Church had a wonderful sermon with Rev. Ray Cross of the Sardis Presbyterian Church giving the Thanksgiving prayer.

The service was well attended. Mayor Richard McCarty was front and center on the back row. He’s a man of many talents.

There was a time for refreshments and fellowship after the service. People were so glad to see one another, because there wasn’t a Thanksgiving Service last year due to Covid.

Como has been dealt a double whammy with the deaths of Mrs. Veneda Ruby and Mrs. Virginia Lynn Young. I had the pleasure of getting to know Mrs. Ruby. She was so helpful at the Como Library and was looking forward to getting back in the schools and nursing homes to read to the students and residents.

She and Mrs. Young were good friends and died within a few hours of one another. I met Mrs. Young at the surprise reception for the librarian who was leaving for a new job in the Senatobia and Coldwater Libraries.

Mr. Abner Young is active in the bridge group and quite good. My condolences to the Ruby and Young families.

The Como Community Club Christmas luncheon will be December 1 at the Heflin House. Dorothy Kerney-Wilbourn will serve as president this year. I know she will shake things up and do a fabulous job.

Hope Mentoring will be having a Walk for Hope on Saturday, Dec. 4 to raise awareness that many children in North Panola County need mentoring.

H.O.P.E. is open for children age 8-18 years old. Pastor Townsend said the walk will be held at the City Park walking trail in Sardis, and everyone is invited. It will begin at 10 a.m.

“Adopt a Piece of Sardis” the inaugural project to help beautify Sardis by picking up trash and litter is really picking up. Many thanks to Bradley, Josh, little Wyatt Dulaney, Betty Goodnight, John Reed, Gracie Rogers, Richard McCarty and the city workers, Willie Stokes, Michael Price, Logann Boutwell and others for their hard work.

We can do this.

Give me a call at 662-609-6450 (east of the railroad tracks) or Willie Stokes at 662-934-4549 (west of the railroad tracks) to adopt your piece of Sardis.

Stay safe. Live simply. Laugh often. Love much.