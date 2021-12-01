Advent wreath reminds us of real Christmas meaning

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Mt. Olivet Church was beautifully decorated Sunday so we have to thank Ashley Parish and Renae Johnson for that, but I’m sure Barrett and Will gave a helping hand.

Tony Martin’s son-in-law Dwight Arbuckle gave a moving song of the modern Amazing Grace Sunday. Our prayers and best wishes go out to Mr. Tony who sustained injuries when he fell from the stage while practicing for the Christmas program.

Although he had only a few lessons, he was to play Joy to the World on the organ. He is currently in Senatobia Rehab. Our pastor, Bro. Charles, said it is a fitting song for any time of the year and Mr. Tony can play it when he returns to good health.

I just received news that Johnny Smith, husband of Nita Smith of Black Jack, is recovering from a severe heart attack. We wish him well in a speedy recovery.

We need to understand what the wreath with four candles near the altar really means. The four Sundays preceding Christmas, which is when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is recognized as the Advent season.

The advent wreath, made of evergreen, is shaped in a perfect circle to symbolize the eternity of God and his never-ending love. In some churches, four purple candles, one for each week in advent, and one larger white candle in the center is the Christ candle.

The four candles symbolize hope, love, joy, and peace. They are lit in that order during the four weeks of Advent. Although they may vary in color, usually there are three purple and one white in the middle.

Other churches prefer three purple or blue candles with one candle being rose or pink to represent joy. The wording and exact order may vary among churches.

Some churches may start their own tradition which will be meaningful for the particular congregation. Please let me know what your church’s traditions are.

Preparations are being made for our Christmas program Dec.19 at 11 a.m. The theme this year is Because of the Manger… Because of the Cross. That is the full essence of our Christian faith.

Amanda Reed will tell the Christmas Story to the children during children’s hour.

Special music will be by Amber Browning and Dwight Arbuckle.

There will be a reading by Ashley Parish entitled Don’t Leave the Baby In the Manger.

All are invited to attend.

Call or text anytime with news or suggestions to 901-828-8824.