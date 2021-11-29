MICHAEL W. BROWN

Michael W. Brown, age 66, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. The funeral was held November 21, 2021 at Wells Funeral Home. Michael was born on October 26, 1955 to the late Minnie Routh McMillen and William Malcolm Brown in Aurora, IL. He worked in construction, mains as a siding installer. He was fond of reading and crossword puzzles as well as watching old cowboy movies. Michael also had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed going out to the lake. The family he leaves behind includes his two sons, Joshua M. Brown of Batesville, MS and Loren M. Brown of Louisville, K; his sister, Deborah S Sherman of Batesville, MS; his brother, Timothy D. Carter of Olive Brand, MS; Michael’s “Pop”, Loren W Wicks of Batesville, MS and 2 grandchildren, Landon R. Brown of Louisville, KY and Johnathan Louis M Brown of Batesville, MS.