Margie Grace Burford, 83, passed away in Hernando, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Mrs. Burford was born in Como on Feb. 11, 1938, to Henry Holden and Mamie Britt Holden.

She enjoyed many hobbies, such as, cooking, dancing, and Bluegrass music. She also loved nature and being outside, was an avid gardener and especially loved crappie fishing.

Mrs. Burford adored her family, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes three sons, Chris Eugene Burford of Hernando; Kevin Lamar Burford and wife Barbara, of Olive Branch; and Keith Nolan Burford and wife, Allie, of Southaven; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is deceased by her husband of 53 years, Albert Eugene Burford; one daughter, Cathy Marie Turk, and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Longtown Cemetery in Sarah. Visitation will be held at the gravesite from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.