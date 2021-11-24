What if Satan sent you a poem to read?
Published 8:29 am Wednesday, November 24, 2021
New Enon Community
By Mary Murphy
The following poem is one I received by email:
I Want Your Children
I have come to visit your children
And I’m pleased with what I see
They abuse all kinds of drugs
And are getting drunk with me
They live as in Sodom and Gomorrah
Their minds perverse and blown
I will claim their souls anytime now
You shouldn’t have left them alone
I’m glad you worked long hours
I’m glad you were busy a lot
It would have been hard to sway them
If you also hadn’t been using pot
At your school I have been at work
Making sex an acceptable game
You slept while I fought to keep prayer out
To add to your neglectful shame
You don’t see to notice the witchcraft
I brought on your own TV
It’s just an innocent program
Twitch your nose as they follow me
Add a couple violent sitcoms
It’s funny to see heads blow in two
Now your little Tommy has his own gun
And there’s nothing you can do
They’re mine and you can’t reach them
Their hearts are cold, hard, and black
I’ve showed them how to party
With pot, cocaine, and crack
You have been a tremendous help though
I couldn’t have done it alone
If you hadn’t forsook your prayer life
These seeds I could not have sown
So stay away from Bible teaching
Don’t listen to what God has to say
Your children are no longer your problem
A price they’ll eternally pay
Without Christ they are mine to devour
Without God nothing you can do
Today I will take your children
Tomorrow I will be coming for you
Sincerely,
Satan
I challenge you, my brothers and sisters, to bring calm to your innermost self. Don’t let the devil rise because he is ever present in your spirit.
Joy brings gladness and a smile to your face. Pair your pick up to your get up. Lazy days, lazy nights bring the breeze into a song, a sign that misgivings are everywhere.