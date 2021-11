Sadie F. Lawrence, 85, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home near Sardis. Sadie was the widow of the late G.P. Lawrence.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Como Church of Christ with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.