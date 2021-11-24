Panola County Jail Log 11/15-22/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 15

David A. Burns, 2233 Attala Rd., Kosciusko, held as a federal detainee.

Johnny Orlando Shaw, 1515 S. 16th St., Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Justice Court.

Jarvis Certrell Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with auto burglary and felony malicious mischief.

Austin Blake Powell, 7 CR 525, Como, charged with grand larceny.

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Parks Place Rd., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief.

Trevor Maurice Pittman, 1408 King Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

Nov. 16

April S. Jackson, 2270 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Marlon D. Jackson, 325 Center St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Quindarius Deonta Pitchford, 180 2nd Ave., Sledge, charged with murder.

Ketric D. Miller, 2897 Parks Place Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing and petit larceny.

Derrick Dewayne Thomas, 203 Lester St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Nov. 17

Daniel James Hayes, 135 Public Square, Apt. 1, charged with shoplifting.

William Jack Covington, 562 Cole Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

Manuel F. Rayford, 130 Lawson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Austin Tyler Blair, 21A Wells St., Courtland, arrested for probation violation.

Lloyd Clinton Davis, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated domestic violence.

Michael Lewayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to use a turn signal, driving with a suspended license, DUI (second offense), receiving stolen property, and felony in possession of a firearm.

Nov. 18

Briget Marie Paz, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence and simple assault.

Reuben Alexander Corley, 138 Green Briar Circle, Courtland, arrested for probation violation.

Willie Earl Cauthen, 146 V Ranza Extension, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Brittany Suzanne Walters, 850 Wise St., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Nov. 19

Larry James Winters, 331 N. Forrest Dr., Sardis, held as a federal detainee.

Shyloe Rose Alston, 38 Pegues Rd., Sardis, held for the State of Florida.

Joseph Kyle O’neal, 1516 Old Star Landing Rd., Nesbit, charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Redrekis Darrell Porter, 33113 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Nov. 20

Derrick Dewayne Henderson, 205 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Devonya Casey, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ashley Nicole Benson, 202 Lester St., Apt. D, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Misty D. Carpenter, 2651 Bethel Rd., Enid, charged with shoplifting.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with no driver’s license and no insurance.

Nov. 22

Rachel Michelle Partain, 313 Randy Dr., Clarksdale, charged with disturbance of a business and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.