Batesville Municipal Court 11/17/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court, Wednesday, Nov. 17, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Thomas Aaron Anthony, 1550 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had a felony possession of a stolen firearm charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tracy Baker, 200 Leonard St., Apt. C, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a Dec.1 trial date.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, was ordered to return to court Dec. 1 on charges of felony malicious mischief and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Edwards Davis, Jr., 5100 Arkabutla Dam Rd., Arkabutla, pleaded not guilty to driving with a switched tag and was given a Jan.19 trial date. Davis also had old fines in the amount of $1,076 that had not been paid.

Justin Ferrell, 108 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and old fines all totaling $3,268.

Nyesha Brinae Griffin, 3207 Henderson Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Jamarcus Levelle Jemario Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to second offense simple domestic violence and was fined $647 plus old fines of $3,249.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 A Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was ordered to pay $2,793 in old fines.

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, had a felony aggravated assault charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Charles Joseph Verda, 25 Fruitland Park, Wiggins, pleaded not guilty to DUI (other) and possession of a controlled substance, and was given a Jan. 12 trial date.

Michael Joe Porter, 299 Ball Rd., Carthage, made his initial appearance on felony trafficking of a controlled substance and was given a $50,000 bond.

Candace Maria Wilder, 638 Elmwood Circle, Jackson, had charges of felony trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijunana in a vehicle, open container, firearm enhancement penalty and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Garrett Thomas, no address given, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and was fined $872.

Daniel Hayes, no address given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Municipal Court will not be held today, and will resume Wednesday, Dec. 1.