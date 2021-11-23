Veneda Joy Ruby, 67, of Harmontown, MS passed away on November 19, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Venessa Baek (Iain) of Collierville, TN; Godson, Bo-jack Jackson; sisters, Kathy Carson (Allen) of Arlington, TN and Pat Stokes of Batesville, MS; brothers, David Rhynes and Lynn Rhynes both of Waterford, MS and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Rhynes and mother, Laverne Rhynes Allen. She was a lifetime member of Como Church of Christ and worked as a librarian at the Emily J Pointer Public Library. Veneda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading and had a profound love for Starbucks coffee. Her weekends were often spent adventuring around town with her daughter, Venessa. Due to her habit of arriving fashionably late, her family would often purposely tell her to arrive early so that she would be on time. Veneda was a beautiful soul that will be missed and her memory will continue to live through her family and friends that loved her so dearly. Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 in the Chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery.