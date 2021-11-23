Royce Clark Cobb Jr., 85

Royce Clark Cobb Jr. of Batesville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home in Sardis surrounded by his family.

He was born in Lambert, to Royce and Corrine (Sparks) Cobb on April 14, 1936. He married Sandra Gaines Busby on Sept. 8, 1957 in Batesville. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and worked with his hands in construction and farming throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Royce Sr.; his mother, Corrine (Sparks) Cobb; his sister, Joyce (Cobb) Mullins; and his daughter, Paula Marie Cobb.

Royce Jr. is survived by his wife, Sandra (Busby) Cobb; his children, Royce Clark Cobb III and his wife Lori, Jake Cobb and his wife Mona, and Alanna (Cobb) Weeks and her husband Tommy. His grandchildren; Jonathan Cobb and his wife Nicole, Mitch Cobb and his wife Kristen, Kimberly (Weeks) Trentham and her husband Nick, Christoffer Cobb, Josef Cobb and his wife April, Hunter Weeks and his wife Kala, Joshua Cobb and his wife Hillari, Matthew Cobb, Caleb Cobb and his wife Rebecca, Hannah Cobb and John Austin Murphy, and Elizabeth Cobb, along with 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at FUMC Batesville on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Both will be held in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choosing.