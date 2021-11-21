North Panola beats Winona, will play for 3A North State next

If there was any doubt about the best team in Class 3A football with two weeks left in the season, North Panola put that question rest as the No. 2 ranked Cougars took top ranked Winona to the woodshed 50-20 in the 3A state quarterfinals on a cold, crisp night in Sardis on Friday, Nov. 19.

The victory propelled North Panola (10-1) to the North State championship game this Friday when they host Amory (9-3), who defeated Kossuth 14-0, at Cougar Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Winona (10-2), who entered the game as the highest-scoring team in 3A, was hounded all evening by a tenuous North Panola defense that held Tiger leading rusher Deriaun Townsend to 18 yards.

The Tigers led 13-6 early in the second quarter before the high-powered North Panola offense reeled off 24 unanswered points behind playmaking quarterback QD Walls.

The junior signal caller accounted for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, as North Panola took a 22-13 lead into the locker room, and cruised the rest of the way much to the delight of the Cougar Nation that was bundled up under a full moon.

Senior running back Limekin Walls chipped in with a pair of four yard touchdown runs and a 60-yard scoring reception late in the first half. North Panola took their first lead at 14-13 on the first play of the second quarter as QD Walls connected with sophomore Southern Mississippi commitment J.J Harrell for a 36-yard touchdown strike with Walls running in the two-point conversion.

Winona threatened to regain the lead, marching to the North Panola 25, but back-to-back sacks by Jamarion Loveberry and Quin Reed squelched any momentum the Tigers would have before halftime.

The Cougars increased their lead to 30-13 midway through the third quarter as QD Walls capped off a eight-play, 45 yard drive with four yard run then added the conversion. Winona answered with a 67-yard pass from Jekeyvion Burnley to Chase Richardson at the 2:36 mark in the third quarter.

From there, it was all North Panola as the Cougars tacked on three scores in the fourth quarter on a pair of four yard runs by Limekin and QD Walls sandwiched between a 38-yard connection from QD Walls to Daveon Williams.

Limekin Walls recorded an interception in the fourth quarter. Jakeen Bowdery had a interception return called back due to a penalty.